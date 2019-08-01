JL Morison Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore in June 2019 up 5.06% from Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019 down 38.33% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2019 down 29.49% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2018.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.04 in June 2018.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,325.00 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.