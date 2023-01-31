JL Morison Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 5.02% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.66 in December 2021.

