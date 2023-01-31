English
    JL Morison Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 5.02% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

    JL Morison (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7436.7429.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7436.7429.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.256.634.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.3610.929.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.37-0.830.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.406.475.98
    Depreciation0.240.240.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1511.387.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.961.942.06
    Other Income0.450.520.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.412.452.57
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.402.442.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.402.442.55
    Tax0.550.600.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.851.842.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.851.842.00
    Equity Share Capital1.371.371.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5413.4914.66
    Diluted EPS13.5413.4914.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5413.4914.66
    Diluted EPS13.5413.4914.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
