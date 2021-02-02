JL Morison Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in December 2020 up 23.85% from Rs. 22.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 up 86.06% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 65.36% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019.

JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 12.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.61 in December 2019.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,951.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.