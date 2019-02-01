JL Morison Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore in December 2018 down 6.99% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2018 down 15.4% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2018 down 21.47% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2017.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.33 in December 2017.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,538.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and 11.36% over the last 12 months.