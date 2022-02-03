MARKET NEWS

    JK Tyre's net profit drops 77% to Rs 54 crore in December quarter

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 230.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to BSE filing.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 76.6 per cent to Rs 53.92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

    However, its revenue from operations in October-December 2021 rose to Rs 3,076.03 crore as compared with Rs 2,769.28 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement.

    "We are optimistic on the outlook of the tyre industry and believe there will be good demand growth across all market segments given the expected economic activity going forward and the waning effect of the pandemic,” JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

    In a separate regulatory filing, the tyre maker said the Competition Commission of India (CCl) has published an order dated August 31, 2018, against the company and some other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for alleged contravention of the Competition Act, 2002.

    Close

    The CCI has imposed a penalty of Rs 309.95 crore on the company, it said.

    JK Tyre is reviewing the order in consultation with its legal advisors and will evaluate further legal options, as may be available under applicable laws, the company stated.

    It further said: "We strongly reiterate that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of JK Tyre & Industries and want to reassure all the stakeholders that the company has never indulged in or was part of any cartel or undertook any anti-competitive practices.”
    Tags: #Business #JK Tyre & Industries #Results
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 08:13 pm
