JK Tyre Q3 net dips 62% at Rs 10cr

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday reported a 61.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.89 crore for the October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income rose to Rs 2,207.07 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 2,741.73 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

"It was indeed a challenging quarter for the automotive industry. Passenger and commercial vehicles have witnessed a drastic cut in production," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

The company has dealt with this difficult situation by focusing on replacement sales and exports, he added.