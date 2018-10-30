JK Tyre Q2 profit jumps 3 fold to Rs 51.9cr on operating performance

JK Tyre and Industries has registered strong numbers in the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19) as its net profit increased by 3 fold at Rs 51.9 crore on healthy operating performance.

The company had reported net profit at Rs 17.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased by 21.2 percent at Rs 2,494 crore against Rs 2,058 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 34 percent at Rs 262.4 crore against Rs 196 crore, while margin was at 10.5 percent versus 9.5 percent.

The company's profit includes one-time loss at Rs 42 crore. Its other income was up at Rs 54.5 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre said, "Buoyancy in demand continued in Q2 which has helped the company achieving a good growth in sales. JK Tyre has achieved higher sales volumes across categories including Truck/Bus Radial segment where we enjoy leadership position."

JK Tyre and Industries ended at Rs 105.90, up Rs 7.80, or 7.95 percent on the BSE.