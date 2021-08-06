MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Tyre & Industries profit dips 77% to 44 crore in Q1

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Tyre & Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 77 percent to Rs 44 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Revenues from operations declined to Rs 2,608 crore in April-June 2021-22 from Rs 2,927 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Commenting on the results, JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Raghupati Singhania said the first quarter started on a subdued note due to resurgence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns which impacted demand.

"Despite these challenging market conditions, we achieved encouraging growth in revenues and profitability. With the rising input costs, operating margins were impacted. Nonetheless, we are taking judicious price increases across product categories,” he added.

Close

Related stories

The company continued to focus on replacement and export sales and at the same time relationships with OEMs were being expanded and strengthened, Singhania noted.

"We expect improved market conditions, emanating from higher inoculation levels and sharp recovery in economic activities, which is likely to improve sales in both replacement and OEM segments. Going forward we are optimistic and expect a healthy growth of the industry,” he added.

Singhania said the company continues to give utmost primacy to the well-being and safety of its employees, business partners and society and in that regard launched various initiatives.

JK Tyre shares on Friday ended 0.62 percent down at Rs 161 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #JK Tyre & Industries #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2021 08:18 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.