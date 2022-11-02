JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore in September 2022 up 19.42% from Rs. 2,019.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2022 down 33.68% from Rs. 54.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.23% from Rs. 201.38 crore in September 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in September 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,411.29
|2,333.57
|2,019.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,411.29
|2,333.57
|2,019.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,469.78
|1,555.55
|1,314.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|234.92
|209.97
|153.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.43
|-100.01
|-91.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|168.12
|165.32
|151.27
|Depreciation
|58.68
|61.08
|60.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|325.06
|331.69
|298.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|115.30
|109.97
|131.48
|Other Income
|6.79
|5.61
|8.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.09
|115.58
|140.39
|Interest
|59.15
|54.27
|58.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.94
|61.31
|82.17
|Exceptional Items
|-14.96
|-21.88
|1.80
|P/L Before Tax
|47.98
|39.43
|83.97
|Tax
|11.91
|12.76
|29.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.07
|26.67
|54.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.07
|26.67
|54.39
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|1.08
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.08
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|1.08
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.08
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited