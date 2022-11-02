JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore in September 2022 up 19.42% from Rs. 2,019.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2022 down 33.68% from Rs. 54.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.23% from Rs. 201.38 crore in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.