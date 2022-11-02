English
    JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,411.29 crore in September 2022 up 19.42% from Rs. 2,019.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2022 down 33.68% from Rs. 54.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.23% from Rs. 201.38 crore in September 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in September 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,411.292,333.572,019.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,411.292,333.572,019.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,469.781,555.551,314.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods234.92209.97153.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.43-100.01-91.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.12165.32151.27
    Depreciation58.6861.0860.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses325.06331.69298.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.30109.97131.48
    Other Income6.795.618.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.09115.58140.39
    Interest59.1554.2758.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.9461.3182.17
    Exceptional Items-14.96-21.881.80
    P/L Before Tax47.9839.4383.97
    Tax11.9112.7629.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.0726.6754.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.0726.6754.39
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.082.21
    Diluted EPS1.461.082.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.082.21
    Diluted EPS1.461.082.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
