JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.03 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,473.03 crore in September 2020 up 6.91% from Rs. 1,377.81 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2020 down 65.14% from Rs. 197.01 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.08 crore in September 2020 up 11.92% from Rs. 203.78 crore in September 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 60.55 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.47% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,473.03
|794.03
|1,377.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,473.03
|794.03
|1,377.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|787.60
|320.33
|766.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|105.76
|29.10
|66.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.76
|182.56
|-37.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.69
|104.81
|127.95
|Depreciation
|61.51
|62.40
|57.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.26
|132.88
|256.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.45
|-38.05
|140.26
|Other Income
|9.12
|6.45
|5.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.57
|-31.60
|146.04
|Interest
|74.44
|79.46
|87.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|92.13
|-111.06
|58.08
|Exceptional Items
|9.91
|-1.76
|-5.95
|P/L Before Tax
|102.04
|-112.82
|52.13
|Tax
|33.37
|-38.13
|-144.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.67
|-74.69
|197.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.67
|-74.69
|197.01
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|-3.03
|8.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|-3.03
|8.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|-3.03
|8.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|-3.03
|8.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am