JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.03 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.03 crore in September 2020 up 6.91% from Rs. 1,377.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2020 down 65.14% from Rs. 197.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.08 crore in September 2020 up 11.92% from Rs. 203.78 crore in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 60.55 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.47% over the last 12 months.