JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,943.12 crore, up 21.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,943.12 crore in September 2018 up 21.15% from Rs. 1,603.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.51 crore in September 2018 up 2400.33% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.67 crore in September 2018 up 112.17% from Rs. 116.26 crore in September 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 105.95 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.00% over the last 12 months.