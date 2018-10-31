JK Tyre & Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,943.12 crore, up 21.15% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,943.12 crore in September 2018 up 21.15% from Rs. 1,603.85 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.51 crore in September 2018 up 2400.33% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.67 crore in September 2018 up 112.17% from Rs. 116.26 crore in September 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 105.95 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,943.12
|1,887.32
|1,603.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,943.12
|1,887.32
|1,603.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,096.57
|983.55
|903.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|289.90
|321.97
|160.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-72.28
|-67.70
|46.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.34
|140.11
|126.15
|Depreciation
|47.63
|46.94
|44.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|287.33
|290.25
|257.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.63
|172.20
|64.51
|Other Income
|53.41
|6.00
|7.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|199.04
|178.20
|71.94
|Interest
|77.35
|73.16
|69.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|121.69
|105.04
|2.40
|Exceptional Items
|-8.80
|-3.40
|-0.25
|P/L Before Tax
|112.89
|101.64
|2.15
|Tax
|36.38
|34.00
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|76.51
|67.64
|3.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|76.51
|67.64
|3.06
|Equity Share Capital
|45.36
|45.36
|45.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.37
|2.98
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.37
|2.98
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.37
|2.98
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.37
|2.98
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited