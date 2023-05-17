English
    JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.63% from Rs. 2,162.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2023 up 157.44% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.20 crore in March 2023 up 64.92% from Rs. 140.19 crore in March 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,392.822,480.242,162.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,392.822,480.242,162.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,257.371,424.311,329.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods288.13341.32191.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.13-33.1536.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost193.65180.45161.46
    Depreciation62.7160.1158.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses359.42357.65310.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.41149.5574.63
    Other Income11.088.047.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.49157.5981.72
    Interest72.9271.1756.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.5786.4224.75
    Exceptional Items2.63-1.962.86
    P/L Before Tax98.2084.4627.61
    Tax30.8830.751.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3253.7126.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3253.7126.15
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.181.06
    Diluted EPS2.712.181.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.181.06
    Diluted EPS2.712.181.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
