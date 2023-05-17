JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.63% from Rs. 2,162.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2023 up 157.44% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.20 crore in March 2023 up 64.92% from Rs. 140.19 crore in March 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.