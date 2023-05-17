JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,392.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.63% from Rs. 2,162.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2023 up 157.44% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.20 crore in March 2023 up 64.92% from Rs. 140.19 crore in March 2022.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,392.82
|2,480.24
|2,162.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,392.82
|2,480.24
|2,162.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,257.37
|1,424.31
|1,329.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|288.13
|341.32
|191.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|74.13
|-33.15
|36.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|193.65
|180.45
|161.46
|Depreciation
|62.71
|60.11
|58.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|359.42
|357.65
|310.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.41
|149.55
|74.63
|Other Income
|11.08
|8.04
|7.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|168.49
|157.59
|81.72
|Interest
|72.92
|71.17
|56.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|95.57
|86.42
|24.75
|Exceptional Items
|2.63
|-1.96
|2.86
|P/L Before Tax
|98.20
|84.46
|27.61
|Tax
|30.88
|30.75
|1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|67.32
|53.71
|26.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|67.32
|53.71
|26.15
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.71
|2.18
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|2.18
|1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.71
|2.18
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|2.18
|1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited