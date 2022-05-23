JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,162.88 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,162.88 crore in March 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 2,022.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2022 down 80.94% from Rs. 137.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.19 crore in March 2022 down 55.57% from Rs. 315.51 crore in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.