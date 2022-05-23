JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,162.88 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,162.88 crore in March 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 2,022.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2022 down 80.94% from Rs. 137.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.19 crore in March 2022 down 55.57% from Rs. 315.51 crore in March 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,162.88
|2,123.89
|2,022.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,162.88
|2,123.89
|2,022.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,329.76
|1,350.82
|1,126.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|191.43
|130.43
|175.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.54
|-34.82
|-42.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|161.46
|156.05
|166.85
|Depreciation
|58.47
|60.57
|60.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|310.59
|326.96
|295.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.63
|133.88
|241.17
|Other Income
|7.09
|6.49
|14.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.72
|140.37
|255.20
|Interest
|56.97
|56.49
|56.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.75
|83.88
|198.41
|Exceptional Items
|2.86
|0.27
|11.79
|P/L Before Tax
|27.61
|84.15
|210.20
|Tax
|1.46
|26.24
|73.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.15
|57.91
|137.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.15
|57.91
|137.18
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|2.35
|5.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|2.35
|5.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|2.35
|5.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|2.35
|5.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
