JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,022.82 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,022.82 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 1,351.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.18 crore in March 2021 up 1787.33% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 315.51 crore in March 2021 up 120.17% from Rs. 143.30 crore in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 123.75 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.01% returns over the last 6 months and 158.08% over the last 12 months.