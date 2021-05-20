JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,022.82 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,022.82 crore in March 2021 up 49.68% from Rs. 1,351.42 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.18 crore in March 2021 up 1787.33% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 315.51 crore in March 2021 up 120.17% from Rs. 143.30 crore in March 2020.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 123.75 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.01% returns over the last 6 months and 158.08% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,022.82
|1,844.64
|1,351.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,022.82
|1,844.64
|1,351.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,126.00
|1,021.94
|722.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|175.87
|140.92
|172.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-42.62
|-59.18
|-37.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|166.85
|155.64
|143.81
|Depreciation
|60.31
|61.77
|68.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|295.24
|279.10
|215.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|241.17
|244.45
|66.86
|Other Income
|14.03
|6.00
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|255.20
|250.45
|75.04
|Interest
|56.79
|55.58
|84.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|198.41
|194.87
|-9.81
|Exceptional Items
|11.79
|1.27
|-6.12
|P/L Before Tax
|210.20
|196.14
|-15.93
|Tax
|73.02
|70.85
|-7.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|137.18
|125.29
|-8.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|137.18
|125.29
|-8.13
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|5.09
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|5.09
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|5.09
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|5.09
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited