JK Tyre & Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,351.42 crore, down 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,351.42 crore in March 2020 down 27.36% from Rs. 1,860.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2020 down 131.46% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.30 crore in March 2020 down 16.56% from Rs. 171.73 crore in March 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 61.10 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.