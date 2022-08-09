JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore, up 35.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore in June 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 1,726.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.66 crore in June 2022 down 6.13% from Rs. 188.19 crore in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.