JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore, up 35.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore in June 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 1,726.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.66 crore in June 2022 down 6.13% from Rs. 188.19 crore in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,333.57 2,162.88 1,726.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,333.57 2,162.88 1,726.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,555.55 1,329.76 1,103.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 209.97 191.43 136.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.01 36.54 -80.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.32 161.46 138.62
Depreciation 61.08 58.47 60.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 331.69 310.59 247.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.97 74.63 119.77
Other Income 5.61 7.09 7.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.58 81.72 127.48
Interest 54.27 56.97 57.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.31 24.75 69.55
Exceptional Items -21.88 2.86 -0.98
P/L Before Tax 39.43 27.61 68.57
Tax 12.76 1.46 23.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.67 26.15 44.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.67 26.15 44.59
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.06 1.81
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.06 1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.06 1.81
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.06 1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre &amp; Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
