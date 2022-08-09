JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore, up 35.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,333.57 crore in June 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 1,726.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 44.59 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.66 crore in June 2022 down 6.13% from Rs. 188.19 crore in June 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,333.57
|2,162.88
|1,726.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,333.57
|2,162.88
|1,726.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,555.55
|1,329.76
|1,103.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|209.97
|191.43
|136.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-100.01
|36.54
|-80.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|165.32
|161.46
|138.62
|Depreciation
|61.08
|58.47
|60.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|331.69
|310.59
|247.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.97
|74.63
|119.77
|Other Income
|5.61
|7.09
|7.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|115.58
|81.72
|127.48
|Interest
|54.27
|56.97
|57.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.31
|24.75
|69.55
|Exceptional Items
|-21.88
|2.86
|-0.98
|P/L Before Tax
|39.43
|27.61
|68.57
|Tax
|12.76
|1.46
|23.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.67
|26.15
|44.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.67
|26.15
|44.59
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.08
|1.06
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|1.06
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.08
|1.06
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|1.06
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
