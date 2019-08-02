JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,804.18 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,804.18 crore in June 2019 down 4.41% from Rs. 1,887.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.33 crore in June 2019 down 74.38% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.49 crore in June 2019 down 28.72% from Rs. 225.14 crore in June 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 71.20 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.69% returns over the last 6 months and -46.49% over the last 12 months.