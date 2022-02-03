JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,123.89 crore, up 15.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,123.89 crore in December 2021 up 15.14% from Rs. 1,844.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.91 crore in December 2021 down 53.78% from Rs. 125.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2021 down 35.64% from Rs. 312.22 crore in December 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.09 in December 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 136.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.