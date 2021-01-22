JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.64 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,844.64 crore in December 2020 up 18.14% from Rs. 1,561.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.29 crore in December 2020 up 458.08% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.22 crore in December 2020 up 83.59% from Rs. 170.06 crore in December 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 115.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.73% over the last 12 months.