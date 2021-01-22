JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.64 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,844.64 crore in December 2020 up 18.14% from Rs. 1,561.43 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.29 crore in December 2020 up 458.08% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.22 crore in December 2020 up 83.59% from Rs. 170.06 crore in December 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 115.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.73% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,844.64
|1,473.03
|1,561.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,844.64
|1,473.03
|1,561.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,021.94
|787.60
|790.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|140.92
|105.76
|242.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-59.18
|3.76
|-40.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|155.64
|120.69
|143.98
|Depreciation
|61.77
|61.51
|58.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|279.10
|236.26
|260.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|244.45
|157.45
|105.41
|Other Income
|6.00
|9.12
|6.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|250.45
|166.57
|111.62
|Interest
|55.58
|74.44
|85.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|194.87
|92.13
|26.41
|Exceptional Items
|1.27
|9.91
|2.13
|P/L Before Tax
|196.14
|102.04
|28.54
|Tax
|70.85
|33.37
|6.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|125.29
|68.67
|22.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|125.29
|68.67
|22.45
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.09
|2.79
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.09
|2.79
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.09
|2.79
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.09
|2.79
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited