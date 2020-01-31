JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.43 crore, down 18.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,561.43 crore in December 2019 down 18.79% from Rs. 1,922.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019 down 34.76% from Rs. 34.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.06 crore in December 2019 up 3.71% from Rs. 163.98 crore in December 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 78.10 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.