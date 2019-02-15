JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,922.59 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,922.59 crore in December 2018 up 10.96% from Rs. 1,732.66 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.41 crore in December 2018 up 17.48% from Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.98 crore in December 2018 up 0.17% from Rs. 163.70 crore in December 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 87.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -50.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,922.59
|1,943.12
|1,732.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,922.59
|1,943.12
|1,732.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,085.23
|1,096.57
|974.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|341.83
|289.90
|136.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-99.38
|-72.28
|48.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|146.88
|148.34
|133.23
|Depreciation
|46.79
|47.63
|44.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|292.99
|287.33
|287.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.25
|145.63
|108.44
|Other Income
|8.94
|53.41
|10.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.19
|199.04
|119.37
|Interest
|79.72
|77.35
|67.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.47
|121.69
|51.61
|Exceptional Items
|12.62
|-8.80
|-5.70
|P/L Before Tax
|50.09
|112.89
|45.91
|Tax
|15.68
|36.38
|16.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.41
|76.51
|29.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.41
|76.51
|29.29
|Equity Share Capital
|45.36
|45.36
|45.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|3.37
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|3.37
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|3.37
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|3.37
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited