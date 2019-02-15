JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,922.59 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,922.59 crore in December 2018 up 10.96% from Rs. 1,732.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.41 crore in December 2018 up 17.48% from Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.98 crore in December 2018 up 0.17% from Rs. 163.70 crore in December 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 87.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -50.01% over the last 12 months.