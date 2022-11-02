JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore in September 2022 up 25.78% from Rs. 2,986.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 66.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.21 crore in September 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.