JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore in September 2022 up 25.78% from Rs. 2,986.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 66.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.21 crore in September 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,756.52 3,643.03 2,986.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,756.52 3,643.03 2,986.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,419.83 2,616.58 2,005.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 174.18 93.98 33.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.20 -145.52 -53.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 294.76 288.28 261.48
Depreciation 99.16 100.68 97.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 522.16 504.83 446.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.23 184.20 195.27
Other Income 7.82 6.55 10.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.05 190.75 206.20
Interest 109.39 99.14 106.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.66 91.61 99.81
Exceptional Items -23.10 -34.50 1.97
P/L Before Tax 73.56 57.11 101.78
Tax 24.72 23.24 37.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.84 33.87 64.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.84 33.87 64.19
Minority Interest 1.70 2.07 1.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.77 1.26 0.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.31 37.20 66.56
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.51 2.70
Diluted EPS 2.08 1.51 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 1.51 2.70
Diluted EPS 2.08 1.51 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
