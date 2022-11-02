JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y
November 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore in September 2022 up 25.78% from Rs. 2,986.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 66.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.21 crore in September 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,756.52
|3,643.03
|2,986.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,756.52
|3,643.03
|2,986.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,419.83
|2,616.58
|2,005.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|174.18
|93.98
|33.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.20
|-145.52
|-53.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|294.76
|288.28
|261.48
|Depreciation
|99.16
|100.68
|97.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|522.16
|504.83
|446.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|198.23
|184.20
|195.27
|Other Income
|7.82
|6.55
|10.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.05
|190.75
|206.20
|Interest
|109.39
|99.14
|106.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|96.66
|91.61
|99.81
|Exceptional Items
|-23.10
|-34.50
|1.97
|P/L Before Tax
|73.56
|57.11
|101.78
|Tax
|24.72
|23.24
|37.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|48.84
|33.87
|64.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|48.84
|33.87
|64.19
|Minority Interest
|1.70
|2.07
|1.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.77
|1.26
|0.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|51.31
|37.20
|66.56
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|1.51
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.08
|1.51
|2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|1.51
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.08
|1.51
|2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited