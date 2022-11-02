English
    JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,756.52 crore in September 2022 up 25.78% from Rs. 2,986.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 66.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.21 crore in September 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 168.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,756.523,643.032,986.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,756.523,643.032,986.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,419.832,616.582,005.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.1893.9833.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.20-145.52-53.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost294.76288.28261.48
    Depreciation99.16100.6897.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses522.16504.83446.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.23184.20195.27
    Other Income7.826.5510.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.05190.75206.20
    Interest109.3999.14106.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.6691.6199.81
    Exceptional Items-23.10-34.501.97
    P/L Before Tax73.5657.11101.78
    Tax24.7223.2437.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.8433.8764.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.8433.8764.19
    Minority Interest1.702.071.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.771.260.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.3137.2066.56
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.512.70
    Diluted EPS2.081.512.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.512.70
    Diluted EPS2.081.512.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
