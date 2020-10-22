JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore in September 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 2,154.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.98 crore in September 2020 down 38.28% from Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.69 crore in September 2020 up 20.99% from Rs. 303.08 crore in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.91 in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 60.55 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.47% over the last 12 months.