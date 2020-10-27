172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jk-tyre-ind-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2274-84-crore-up-5-56-y-o-y-2-6020471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore in September 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 2,154.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.98 crore in September 2020 down 38.28% from Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.69 crore in September 2020 up 20.99% from Rs. 303.08 crore in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.91 in September 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 72.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.96% returns over the last 6 months and 9.26% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,274.841,130.802,154.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,274.841,130.802,154.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,297.81511.831,276.11
Purchase of Traded Goods35.614.7129.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.77257.28-54.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost215.37175.26220.49
Depreciation96.5296.7091.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses371.78185.48387.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.52-100.46204.77
Other Income11.657.346.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.17-93.12211.48
Interest123.48130.55139.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.69-223.6771.91
Exceptional Items20.71-32.91-50.28
P/L Before Tax167.40-256.5821.63
Tax58.49-54.43-147.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.91-202.15168.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.91-202.15168.63
Minority Interest-4.705.322.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.77-2.02-0.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates104.98-198.85170.10
Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.26-8.086.91
Diluted EPS4.26-8.086.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.26-8.086.91
Diluted EPS4.26-8.086.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre & Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.