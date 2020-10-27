JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,274.84 crore in September 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 2,154.95 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.98 crore in September 2020 down 38.28% from Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.69 crore in September 2020 up 20.99% from Rs. 303.08 crore in September 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.91 in September 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 72.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.96% returns over the last 6 months and 9.26% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,274.84
|1,130.80
|2,154.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,274.84
|1,130.80
|2,154.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,297.81
|511.83
|1,276.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.61
|4.71
|29.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.77
|257.28
|-54.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|215.37
|175.26
|220.49
|Depreciation
|96.52
|96.70
|91.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|371.78
|185.48
|387.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|258.52
|-100.46
|204.77
|Other Income
|11.65
|7.34
|6.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|270.17
|-93.12
|211.48
|Interest
|123.48
|130.55
|139.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|146.69
|-223.67
|71.91
|Exceptional Items
|20.71
|-32.91
|-50.28
|P/L Before Tax
|167.40
|-256.58
|21.63
|Tax
|58.49
|-54.43
|-147.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|108.91
|-202.15
|168.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|108.91
|-202.15
|168.63
|Minority Interest
|-4.70
|5.32
|2.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.77
|-2.02
|-0.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|104.98
|-198.85
|170.10
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.26
|-8.08
|6.91
|Diluted EPS
|4.26
|-8.08
|6.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.26
|-8.08
|6.91
|Diluted EPS
|4.26
|-8.08
|6.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:41 am