JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,154.95 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,154.95 crore in September 2019 down 13.59% from Rs. 2,493.76 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2019 up 227.43% from Rs. 51.95 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.08 crore in September 2019 down 4.36% from Rs. 316.89 crore in September 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.91 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in September 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 70.25 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.