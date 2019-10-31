JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,154.95 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,154.95 crore in September 2019 down 13.59% from Rs. 2,493.76 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.10 crore in September 2019 up 227.43% from Rs. 51.95 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.08 crore in September 2019 down 4.36% from Rs. 316.89 crore in September 2018.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.91 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in September 2018.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 70.25 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,154.95
|2,575.39
|2,493.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,154.95
|2,575.39
|2,493.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,276.11
|1,425.52
|1,695.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.03
|164.42
|25.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-54.47
|124.08
|-148.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|220.49
|230.95
|243.18
|Depreciation
|91.60
|91.17
|79.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.42
|390.81
|415.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|204.77
|148.44
|183.34
|Other Income
|6.71
|6.08
|54.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|211.48
|154.52
|237.82
|Interest
|139.57
|138.54
|127.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|71.91
|15.98
|110.20
|Exceptional Items
|-50.28
|4.71
|-41.97
|P/L Before Tax
|21.63
|20.69
|68.23
|Tax
|-147.00
|5.01
|19.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|168.63
|15.68
|48.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|168.63
|15.68
|48.30
|Minority Interest
|2.40
|0.79
|6.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.93
|0.44
|-2.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|170.10
|16.91
|51.95
|Equity Share Capital
|49.24
|49.24
|45.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.91
|0.69
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|6.91
|0.69
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.91
|0.69
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|6.91
|0.69
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI