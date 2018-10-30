JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,493.76 crore, Up 21.16% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,493.76 2,439.52 2,058.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,493.76 2,439.52 2,058.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,695.20 1,501.42 1,168.51 Purchase of Traded Goods 25.18 23.35 16.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -148.13 -62.72 128.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 243.18 228.12 194.88 Depreciation 79.07 77.38 74.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 415.92 423.86 354.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.34 248.11 121.68 Other Income 54.48 6.57 9.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.82 254.68 131.44 Interest 127.62 120.96 118.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.20 133.72 12.72 Exceptional Items -41.97 -23.65 -0.25 P/L Before Tax 68.23 110.07 12.47 Tax 19.93 42.70 1.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.30 67.37 11.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.30 67.37 11.10 Minority Interest 6.17 -0.11 7.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.52 -3.13 -0.76 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.95 64.13 17.43 Equity Share Capital 45.36 45.36 45.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.29 2.83 0.77 Diluted EPS 2.29 2.83 0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.29 2.83 0.77 Diluted EPS 2.29 2.83 0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited