JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 2,927.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,311.83 3,076.03 2,927.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,311.83 3,076.03 2,927.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,219.63 2,169.63 1,839.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.58 27.07 38.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.64 -145.56 -96.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 278.15 271.63 266.49
Depreciation 96.12 95.88 95.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 490.20 479.78 425.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.79 177.60 359.01
Other Income 7.73 7.92 17.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.52 185.52 376.37
Interest 100.74 104.02 105.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.78 81.50 271.06
Exceptional Items 5.58 6.66 9.50
P/L Before Tax 44.36 88.16 280.56
Tax 5.93 34.43 84.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.43 53.73 196.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.43 53.73 196.02
Minority Interest 1.98 3.02 -5.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 0.19 -1.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.20 56.94 189.12
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 2.31 7.68
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.31 7.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 2.31 7.68
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.31 7.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre &amp; Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
