JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 2,927.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.