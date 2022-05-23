JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 2,927.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,311.83
|3,076.03
|2,927.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,311.83
|3,076.03
|2,927.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,219.63
|2,169.63
|1,839.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|120.58
|27.07
|38.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.64
|-145.56
|-96.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|278.15
|271.63
|266.49
|Depreciation
|96.12
|95.88
|95.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|490.20
|479.78
|425.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|131.79
|177.60
|359.01
|Other Income
|7.73
|7.92
|17.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|139.52
|185.52
|376.37
|Interest
|100.74
|104.02
|105.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.78
|81.50
|271.06
|Exceptional Items
|5.58
|6.66
|9.50
|P/L Before Tax
|44.36
|88.16
|280.56
|Tax
|5.93
|34.43
|84.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.43
|53.73
|196.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.43
|53.73
|196.02
|Minority Interest
|1.98
|3.02
|-5.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.21
|0.19
|-1.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|40.20
|56.94
|189.12
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|2.31
|7.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|2.31
|7.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|2.31
|7.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|2.31
|7.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited