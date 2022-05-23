English
    JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,311.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 2,927.28 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2021.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 121.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.99% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,311.833,076.032,927.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,311.833,076.032,927.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,219.632,169.631,839.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.5827.0738.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.64-145.56-96.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost278.15271.63266.49
    Depreciation96.1295.8895.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses490.20479.78425.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.79177.60359.01
    Other Income7.737.9217.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.52185.52376.37
    Interest100.74104.02105.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.7881.50271.06
    Exceptional Items5.586.669.50
    P/L Before Tax44.3688.16280.56
    Tax5.9334.4384.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4353.73196.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4353.73196.02
    Minority Interest1.983.02-5.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.210.19-1.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.2056.94189.12
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.317.68
    Diluted EPS1.632.317.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.317.68
    Diluted EPS1.632.317.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
