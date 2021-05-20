MARKET NEWS

JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore in March 2021 up 63.1% from Rs. 1,794.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021 up 500.68% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021 up 118.79% from Rs. 215.75 crore in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 123.60 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.92% returns over the last 6 months and 157.77% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,927.282,769.281,794.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,927.282,769.281,794.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,839.401,597.851,151.85
Purchase of Traded Goods38.1639.4829.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-96.72-55.94-156.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost266.49265.62234.01
Depreciation95.6697.81102.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses425.28421.88327.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.01402.58105.17
Other Income17.366.728.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax376.37409.30113.50
Interest105.31106.51134.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax271.06302.79-21.26
Exceptional Items9.5040.18-61.14
P/L Before Tax280.56342.97-82.40
Tax84.54112.31-35.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.02230.66-46.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.02230.66-46.95
Minority Interest-5.84-6.375.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.06-0.20-5.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates189.12224.09-47.20
Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.689.10-1.92
Diluted EPS7.689.10-1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.689.10-1.92
Diluted EPS7.689.10-1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre & Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres
first published: May 20, 2021 09:00 am

