JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore in March 2021 up 63.1% from Rs. 1,794.76 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021 up 500.68% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021 up 118.79% from Rs. 215.75 crore in March 2020.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2020.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 123.60 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.92% returns over the last 6 months and 157.77% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,927.28
|2,769.28
|1,794.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,927.28
|2,769.28
|1,794.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,839.40
|1,597.85
|1,151.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.16
|39.48
|29.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-96.72
|-55.94
|-156.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|266.49
|265.62
|234.01
|Depreciation
|95.66
|97.81
|102.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|425.28
|421.88
|327.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|359.01
|402.58
|105.17
|Other Income
|17.36
|6.72
|8.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|376.37
|409.30
|113.50
|Interest
|105.31
|106.51
|134.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|271.06
|302.79
|-21.26
|Exceptional Items
|9.50
|40.18
|-61.14
|P/L Before Tax
|280.56
|342.97
|-82.40
|Tax
|84.54
|112.31
|-35.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|196.02
|230.66
|-46.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|196.02
|230.66
|-46.95
|Minority Interest
|-5.84
|-6.37
|5.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.06
|-0.20
|-5.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|189.12
|224.09
|-47.20
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.68
|9.10
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|7.68
|9.10
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.68
|9.10
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|7.68
|9.10
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited