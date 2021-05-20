JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,927.28 crore in March 2021 up 63.1% from Rs. 1,794.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.12 crore in March 2021 up 500.68% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.03 crore in March 2021 up 118.79% from Rs. 215.75 crore in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 123.60 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.92% returns over the last 6 months and 157.77% over the last 12 months.