JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,794.76 crore, down 33.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,794.76 crore in March 2020 down 33.67% from Rs. 2,705.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2020 down 240.56% from Rs. 33.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.75 crore in March 2020 down 20.42% from Rs. 271.10 crore in March 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 61.10 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.