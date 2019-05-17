JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,705.89 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,705.89 crore in March 2019 up 18.47% from Rs. 2,283.97 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.58 crore in March 2019 down 78.86% from Rs. 158.87 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.10 crore in March 2019 down 38.73% from Rs. 442.46 crore in March 2018.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2018.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 79.30 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,705.89
|2,730.77
|2,283.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,705.89
|2,730.77
|2,283.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,436.82
|1,669.50
|1,420.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|351.67
|276.36
|32.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.62
|-116.67
|-94.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|212.63
|225.69
|215.53
|Depreciation
|79.59
|79.63
|76.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|411.11
|410.74
|380.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|181.45
|185.52
|252.45
|Other Income
|10.06
|10.96
|113.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|191.51
|196.48
|365.59
|Interest
|141.47
|131.03
|115.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.04
|65.45
|250.57
|Exceptional Items
|-2.88
|-20.45
|-0.49
|P/L Before Tax
|47.16
|45.00
|250.08
|Tax
|11.28
|20.26
|90.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.88
|24.74
|159.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.88
|24.74
|159.77
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.21
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.22
|2.15
|-0.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|33.58
|26.68
|158.87
|Equity Share Capital
|49.24
|45.36
|45.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|1.18
|6.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.18
|6.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|1.18
|6.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.18
|6.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited