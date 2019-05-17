JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,705.89 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,705.89 crore in March 2019 up 18.47% from Rs. 2,283.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.58 crore in March 2019 down 78.86% from Rs. 158.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.10 crore in March 2019 down 38.73% from Rs. 442.46 crore in March 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 79.30 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.68% over the last 12 months.