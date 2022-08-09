JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore in June 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 2,608.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 46.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 289.48 crore in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.