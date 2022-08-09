 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore in June 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 2,608.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 46.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 289.48 crore in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,643.03 3,311.83 2,608.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,643.03 3,311.83 2,608.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,616.58 2,219.63 1,775.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 93.98 120.58 39.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -145.52 -24.64 -127.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 288.28 278.15 254.09
Depreciation 100.68 96.12 96.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 504.83 490.20 388.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.20 131.79 183.28
Other Income 6.55 7.73 9.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.75 139.52 193.26
Interest 99.14 100.74 107.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.61 38.78 85.32
Exceptional Items -34.50 5.58 -10.61
P/L Before Tax 57.11 44.36 74.71
Tax 23.24 5.93 30.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.87 38.43 43.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.87 38.43 43.95
Minority Interest 2.07 1.98 2.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.26 -0.21 0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.20 40.20 46.32
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 1.63 1.88
Diluted EPS 1.51 1.63 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 1.63 1.88
Diluted EPS 1.51 1.63 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre &amp; Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.