JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,643.03 crore in June 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 2,608.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 46.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 289.48 crore in June 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 129.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,643.03
|3,311.83
|2,608.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,643.03
|3,311.83
|2,608.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,616.58
|2,219.63
|1,775.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|93.98
|120.58
|39.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-145.52
|-24.64
|-127.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|288.28
|278.15
|254.09
|Depreciation
|100.68
|96.12
|96.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|504.83
|490.20
|388.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|184.20
|131.79
|183.28
|Other Income
|6.55
|7.73
|9.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|190.75
|139.52
|193.26
|Interest
|99.14
|100.74
|107.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|91.61
|38.78
|85.32
|Exceptional Items
|-34.50
|5.58
|-10.61
|P/L Before Tax
|57.11
|44.36
|74.71
|Tax
|23.24
|5.93
|30.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.87
|38.43
|43.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.87
|38.43
|43.95
|Minority Interest
|2.07
|1.98
|2.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.26
|-0.21
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|37.20
|40.20
|46.32
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|1.63
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|1.63
|1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|1.63
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|1.63
|1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited