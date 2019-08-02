JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,575.39 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,575.39 crore in June 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 2,439.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2019 down 73.63% from Rs. 64.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.69 crore in June 2019 down 26.01% from Rs. 332.06 crore in June 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 71.20 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.69% returns over the last 6 months and -46.49% over the last 12 months.