JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,076.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 56.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 281.40 crore in December 2021.

JK Tyre and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,612.92 3,756.52 3,076.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,612.92 3,756.52 3,076.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,435.62 2,419.83 2,169.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.77 174.18 27.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.25 48.20 -145.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 307.36 294.76 271.63
Depreciation 101.60 99.16 95.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 545.08 522.16 479.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.74 198.23 177.60
Other Income 9.70 7.82 7.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.44 206.05 185.52
Interest 120.58 109.39 104.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 126.86 96.66 81.50
Exceptional Items -14.13 -23.10 6.66
P/L Before Tax 112.73 73.56 88.16
Tax 43.22 24.72 34.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.51 48.84 53.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.51 48.84 53.73
Minority Interest -1.16 1.70 3.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.76 0.77 0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 65.59 51.31 56.94
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 2.08 2.31
Diluted EPS 2.66 2.08 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 2.08 2.31
Diluted EPS 2.66 2.08 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited