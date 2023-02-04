JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,076.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 56.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 281.40 crore in December 2021.