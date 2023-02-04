JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,076.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 56.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 281.40 crore in December 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 164.90 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and 23.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,612.92
|3,756.52
|3,076.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,612.92
|3,756.52
|3,076.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,435.62
|2,419.83
|2,169.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64.77
|174.18
|27.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-79.25
|48.20
|-145.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|307.36
|294.76
|271.63
|Depreciation
|101.60
|99.16
|95.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|545.08
|522.16
|479.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|237.74
|198.23
|177.60
|Other Income
|9.70
|7.82
|7.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.44
|206.05
|185.52
|Interest
|120.58
|109.39
|104.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|126.86
|96.66
|81.50
|Exceptional Items
|-14.13
|-23.10
|6.66
|P/L Before Tax
|112.73
|73.56
|88.16
|Tax
|43.22
|24.72
|34.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|69.51
|48.84
|53.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|69.51
|48.84
|53.73
|Minority Interest
|-1.16
|1.70
|3.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.76
|0.77
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|65.59
|51.31
|56.94
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.66
|2.08
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.66
|2.08
|2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.66
|2.08
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.66
|2.08
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
