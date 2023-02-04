English
    JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,612.92 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,076.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 56.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 281.40 crore in December 2021.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,612.923,756.523,076.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,612.923,756.523,076.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,435.622,419.832,169.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.77174.1827.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.2548.20-145.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost307.36294.76271.63
    Depreciation101.6099.1695.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses545.08522.16479.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.74198.23177.60
    Other Income9.707.827.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.44206.05185.52
    Interest120.58109.39104.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.8696.6681.50
    Exceptional Items-14.13-23.106.66
    P/L Before Tax112.7373.5688.16
    Tax43.2224.7234.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.5148.8453.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.5148.8453.73
    Minority Interest-1.161.703.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.760.770.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.5951.3156.94
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.082.31
    Diluted EPS2.662.082.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.082.31
    Diluted EPS2.662.082.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
