JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,076.03 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,076.03 crore in December 2021 up 11.08% from Rs. 2,769.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.94 crore in December 2021 down 74.59% from Rs. 224.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.40 crore in December 2021 down 44.51% from Rs. 507.11 crore in December 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.10 in December 2020.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 127.15 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.