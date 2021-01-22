JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,769.28 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,769.28 crore in December 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 2,199.80 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.09 crore in December 2020 up 1946.48% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.11 crore in December 2020 up 101.69% from Rs. 251.43 crore in December 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 115.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.73% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,769.28
|2,274.84
|2,199.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,769.28
|2,274.84
|2,199.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,597.85
|1,297.81
|1,241.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|39.48
|35.61
|33.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-55.94
|-0.77
|71.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|265.62
|215.37
|237.73
|Depreciation
|97.81
|96.52
|92.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|421.88
|371.78
|370.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.58
|258.52
|151.35
|Other Income
|6.72
|11.65
|7.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|409.30
|270.17
|158.62
|Interest
|106.51
|123.48
|136.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|302.79
|146.69
|22.50
|Exceptional Items
|40.18
|20.71
|0.81
|P/L Before Tax
|342.97
|167.40
|23.31
|Tax
|112.31
|58.49
|11.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|230.66
|108.91
|11.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|230.66
|108.91
|11.65
|Minority Interest
|-6.37
|-4.70
|0.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.20
|0.77
|-1.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|224.09
|104.98
|10.95
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.10
|4.26
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|9.10
|4.26
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.10
|4.26
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|9.10
|4.26
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
