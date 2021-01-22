JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,769.28 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,769.28 crore in December 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 2,199.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.09 crore in December 2020 up 1946.48% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.11 crore in December 2020 up 101.69% from Rs. 251.43 crore in December 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 115.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.73% over the last 12 months.