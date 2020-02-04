JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,199.80 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,199.80 crore in December 2019 down 19.44% from Rs. 2,730.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2019 down 58.96% from Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.43 crore in December 2019 down 8.94% from Rs. 276.11 crore in December 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2018.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 70.20 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.59% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.