JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,730.77 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,730.77 crore in December 2018 up 28.61% from Rs. 2,123.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2018 up 135.69% from Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.11 crore in December 2018 up 22.68% from Rs. 225.06 crore in December 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 87.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -50.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,730.77
|2,493.76
|2,123.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,730.77
|2,493.76
|2,123.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,669.50
|1,695.20
|1,271.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|276.36
|25.18
|8.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-116.67
|-148.13
|78.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|225.69
|243.18
|186.79
|Depreciation
|79.63
|79.07
|76.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|410.74
|415.92
|364.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|185.52
|183.34
|136.10
|Other Income
|10.96
|54.48
|12.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.48
|237.82
|148.26
|Interest
|131.03
|127.62
|114.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|65.45
|110.20
|33.27
|Exceptional Items
|-20.45
|-41.97
|-10.20
|P/L Before Tax
|45.00
|68.23
|23.07
|Tax
|20.26
|19.93
|13.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.74
|48.30
|9.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.74
|48.30
|9.97
|Minority Interest
|-0.21
|6.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.15
|-2.52
|1.35
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|26.68
|51.95
|11.32
|Equity Share Capital
|45.36
|45.36
|45.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|2.29
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|2.29
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|2.29
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|2.29
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited