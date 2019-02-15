JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,730.77 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,730.77 crore in December 2018 up 28.61% from Rs. 2,123.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2018 up 135.69% from Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.11 crore in December 2018 up 22.68% from Rs. 225.06 crore in December 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 87.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -50.01% over the last 12 months.