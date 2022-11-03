 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore, up 74.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore in September 2022 up 74.46% from Rs. 945.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.71 crore in September 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 118.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.26% from Rs. 237.46 crore in September 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 410.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 82.17% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,649.95 1,437.12 945.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,649.95 1,437.12 945.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 589.87 508.06 299.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 262.80 207.32 148.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.39 23.14 41.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.24 94.98 77.43
Depreciation 59.97 58.67 38.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 241.73 237.06 161.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.73 307.89 178.19
Other Income 27.33 15.71 20.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.06 323.60 198.57
Interest 27.77 19.52 26.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 397.29 304.08 171.68
Exceptional Items -22.56 -- --
P/L Before Tax 374.73 304.08 171.68
Tax 123.02 99.24 53.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 251.71 204.84 118.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 251.71 204.84 118.13
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 12.09 6.97
Diluted EPS 14.86 12.09 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 12.09 6.97
Diluted EPS 14.86 12.09 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
