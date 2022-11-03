English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore, up 74.46% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore in September 2022 up 74.46% from Rs. 945.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.71 crore in September 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 118.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.26% from Rs. 237.46 crore in September 2021.

    JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

    Close

    JK Paper shares closed at 410.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 82.17% over the last 12 months.

    JK Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,649.951,437.12945.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,649.951,437.12945.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials589.87508.06299.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods262.80207.32148.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.3923.1441.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.2494.9877.43
    Depreciation59.9758.6738.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses241.73237.06161.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax397.73307.89178.19
    Other Income27.3315.7120.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax425.06323.60198.57
    Interest27.7719.5226.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax397.29304.08171.68
    Exceptional Items-22.56----
    P/L Before Tax374.73304.08171.68
    Tax123.0299.2453.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities251.71204.84118.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period251.71204.84118.13
    Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8612.096.97
    Diluted EPS14.8612.096.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8612.096.97
    Diluted EPS14.8612.096.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Paper #paper #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am