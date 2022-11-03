JK Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore, up 74.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,649.95 crore in September 2022 up 74.46% from Rs. 945.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.71 crore in September 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 118.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.26% from Rs. 237.46 crore in September 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 410.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 82.17% over the last 12 months.