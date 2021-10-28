JK Paper Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 945.75 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 945.75 crore in September 2021 up 48.16% from Rs. 638.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.13 crore in September 2021 up 74.08% from Rs. 67.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.46 crore in September 2021 up 51.51% from Rs. 156.73 crore in September 2020.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.87 in September 2020.

JK Paper shares closed at 236.20 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.09% returns over the last 6 months and 160.56% over the last 12 months.