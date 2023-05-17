English
    JK Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,528.85 crore, up 13.36% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,528.85 crore in March 2023 up 13.36% from Rs. 1,348.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.22 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 165.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.08 crore in March 2023 up 19.76% from Rs. 336.56 crore in March 2022.

    JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 11.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.76 in March 2022.

    JK Paper shares closed at 374.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 10.86% over the last 12 months.

    JK Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,528.851,616.141,348.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,528.851,616.141,348.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.10611.01464.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods247.13291.06182.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.63-43.3067.46
    Power & Fuel118.63136.74--
    Employees Cost109.3499.3386.91
    Depreciation58.4459.7653.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.3661.73232.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.48399.81260.37
    Other Income25.1629.4322.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax344.64429.24282.71
    Interest55.1885.9822.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax289.46343.26260.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax289.46343.26260.41
    Tax87.24116.7095.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities202.22226.56165.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period202.22226.56165.39
    Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9413.379.76
    Diluted EPS11.9413.379.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9413.379.76
    Diluted EPS11.9413.379.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am