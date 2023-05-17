JK Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,528.85 crore, up 13.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,528.85 crore in March 2023 up 13.36% from Rs. 1,348.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.22 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 165.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.08 crore in March 2023 up 19.76% from Rs. 336.56 crore in March 2022.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 11.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.76 in March 2022.

JK Paper shares closed at 374.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 10.86% over the last 12 months.