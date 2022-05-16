JK Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.67 crore, up 50.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,348.67 crore in March 2022 up 50.29% from Rs. 897.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.39 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 128.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.56 crore in March 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 244.50 crore in March 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in March 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 305.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.56% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.