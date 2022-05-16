 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.67 crore, up 50.29% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,348.67 crore in March 2022 up 50.29% from Rs. 897.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.39 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 128.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.56 crore in March 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 244.50 crore in March 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in March 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 305.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.56% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,348.67 1,024.73 897.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,348.67 1,024.73 897.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 464.94 328.66 294.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 182.27 179.70 121.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 67.46 8.16 55.92
Power & Fuel -- -- 70.04
Employees Cost 86.91 87.49 69.57
Depreciation 53.85 38.55 38.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.87 192.04 57.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.37 190.13 189.90
Other Income 22.34 17.09 16.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.71 207.22 205.99
Interest 22.30 19.05 20.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 260.41 188.17 185.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 260.41 188.17 185.85
Tax 95.02 58.31 57.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.39 129.86 128.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.39 129.86 128.78
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.76 7.67 7.47
Diluted EPS 9.76 7.67 7.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.76 7.67 7.47
Diluted EPS 9.76 7.67 7.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
