English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,394.96 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,394.96 crore in June 2023 down 2.93% from Rs. 1,437.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.87 crore in June 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 204.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.14 crore in June 2023 down 0.56% from Rs. 382.27 crore in June 2022.

    JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 13.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

    JK Paper shares closed at 313.30 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.82% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.

    JK Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,394.961,528.851,437.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,394.961,528.851,437.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials560.17608.10508.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods256.66247.13207.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-71.36-15.6323.14
    Power & Fuel97.51118.63--
    Employees Cost104.12109.3494.98
    Depreciation59.9758.4458.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.1583.36237.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.74319.48307.89
    Other Income29.4325.1615.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.17344.64323.60
    Interest44.2255.1819.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.95289.46304.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax275.95289.46304.08
    Tax45.0887.2499.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities230.87202.22204.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period230.87202.22204.84
    Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6311.9412.09
    Diluted EPS13.6311.9412.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6311.9412.09
    Diluted EPS13.6311.9412.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Paper #paper #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!