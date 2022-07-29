 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.12 crore, up 117.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.12 crore in June 2022 up 117.25% from Rs. 661.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.84 crore in June 2022 up 109.64% from Rs. 97.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.27 crore in June 2022 up 88.03% from Rs. 203.30 crore in June 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.77 in June 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 340.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.27% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,437.12 1,348.67 661.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,437.12 1,348.67 661.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 508.06 464.94 271.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 207.32 182.27 112.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.14 67.46 -111.06
Power & Fuel -- -- 71.06
Employees Cost 94.98 86.91 71.93
Depreciation 58.67 53.85 37.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.06 232.87 63.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 307.89 260.37 145.33
Other Income 15.71 22.34 20.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.60 282.71 165.55
Interest 19.52 22.30 24.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 304.08 260.41 141.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 304.08 260.41 141.14
Tax 99.24 95.02 43.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.84 165.39 97.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.84 165.39 97.71
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 9.76 5.77
Diluted EPS 12.09 9.76 5.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 9.76 5.77
Diluted EPS 12.09 9.76 5.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:00 pm
