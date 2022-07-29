JK Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.12 crore, up 117.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.12 crore in June 2022 up 117.25% from Rs. 661.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.84 crore in June 2022 up 109.64% from Rs. 97.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.27 crore in June 2022 up 88.03% from Rs. 203.30 crore in June 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.77 in June 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 340.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.27% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.